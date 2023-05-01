Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $329.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.98. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

