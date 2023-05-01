NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $26.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

