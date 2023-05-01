NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) PT Lowered to $21.50

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTST. Raymond James cut NETSTREIT from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut NETSTREIT from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.94.

NETSTREIT Trading Up 2.4 %

NTST opened at $18.22 on Thursday. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NETSTREIT by 18.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NETSTREIT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NETSTREIT by 20.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

