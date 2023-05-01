Northwest Pipe (NWPX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.69 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $273.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.87. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWPX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 57.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 28.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 112.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

