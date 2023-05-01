Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NCLH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.04.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.49. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 286.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

