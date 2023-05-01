NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,143 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in NOW were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 1,333.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,557 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,671,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,769,000 after buying an additional 412,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,022,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 331,200 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.67 on Monday. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.60.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

