Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Mizuho

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTR. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.35.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

