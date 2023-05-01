nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Announces Earnings Results

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after buying an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,966,000 after buying an additional 152,277 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.3% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,550,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,689,000 after buying an additional 151,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $65,666,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

