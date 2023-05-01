nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to $3.025-3.083 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.51-$2.61 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday.

nVent Electric Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

