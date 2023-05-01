Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
About Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
