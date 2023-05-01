Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Oculis Trading Up 2.5 %
Oculis stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Oculis has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $13.95.
Oculis Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oculis (OCS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.