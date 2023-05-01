Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,041 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PPL by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,463,000 after buying an additional 663,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 31.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,376,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after buying an additional 3,210,872 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

