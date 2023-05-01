Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies Price Performance

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $454.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $433.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $481.65. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.