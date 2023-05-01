Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 37,174 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,174 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

