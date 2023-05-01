Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 88,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,757,216 shares worth $1,738,001,650. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America upped their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

NYSE BX opened at $89.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 108.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $123.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

