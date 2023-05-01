Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,759 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

CSX Stock Up 0.8 %

CSX stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

