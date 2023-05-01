Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,231 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 6.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vale by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 1,441.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 293,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,065,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 231,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Vale Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VALE opened at $14.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.3542 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.