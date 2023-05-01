Oppenheimer Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $72.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Pentair Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 54.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 17.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also

