Oppenheimer Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $800.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q3 2023 earnings at $8.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $40.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GWW. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $698.63.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.1 %

GWW stock opened at $695.57 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $670.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.36.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.