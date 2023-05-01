Oppenheimer Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $75.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna raised Roku from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Shares of ROKU opened at $56.21 on Thursday. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $110.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 48.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Roku by 333.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

