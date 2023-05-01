O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $916.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $913.50.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $917.31 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $922.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $852.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $830.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after acquiring an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.