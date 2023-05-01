Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.95 on Friday. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Organovo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

