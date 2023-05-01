Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,434 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,283,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

ACHC opened at $72.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

