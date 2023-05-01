Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,873 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $74.69 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

