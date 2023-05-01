Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 343.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,385,000 after purchasing an additional 147,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,923,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,036,000 after buying an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Insider Activity

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

WH opened at $68.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.00. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $91.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Stories

