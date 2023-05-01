Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,493 shares of company stock worth $124,307. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 92,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading

