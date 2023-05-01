Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 594 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.8% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

CVX stock opened at $168.58 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.