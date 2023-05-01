Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after buying an additional 562,352 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,497,000 after buying an additional 201,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edison International Trading Up 0.0 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $73.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.96. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.