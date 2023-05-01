Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 286 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 97,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 40,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $119.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.59. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

