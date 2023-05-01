Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Macquarie downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $23.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

