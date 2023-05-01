Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Barclays

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of PPC opened at $22.81 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Stories

