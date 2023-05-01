Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Barclays

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.20.
Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance
Shares of PPC opened at $22.81 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride
In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of Pilgrim's Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
