Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.
PPC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.20.
Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance
NASDAQ PPC opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98.
Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride
In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.