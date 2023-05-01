Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.42.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,054. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Pinterest by 315.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

