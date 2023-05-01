Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PINS. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,054. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.