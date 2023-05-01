Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.42.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,670.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,222 shares of company stock worth $2,236,054 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

