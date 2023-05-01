Piper Sandler Cuts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $50.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $97.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,007 shares of company stock valued at $24,475,748. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 461.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 33.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.