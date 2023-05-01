Piper Sandler Raises Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $465.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $434.92.

TYL opened at $379.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.99 and its 200-day moving average is $330.14. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $425.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

