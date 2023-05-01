Piper Sandler Trims PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Target Price to $82.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.40.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFSI opened at $62.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $73.79.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $395,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,536.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,162.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,255.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $395,097.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,255 shares of company stock worth $8,104,509. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

