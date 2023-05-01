PJT Partners (PJT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $279.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 20.24%. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $68.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $83.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

