Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Major Shareholder Sells $624,967,312.58 in Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) major shareholder On Chau sold 78,810,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $624,967,312.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Chau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, On Chau sold 300,000 shares of Playtika stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, On Chau sold 200,000 shares of Playtika stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $2,188,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, On Chau sold 500,000 shares of Playtika stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $5,245,000.00.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Playtika had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 101.86%. The company had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,504,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTK. Bank of America cut shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

