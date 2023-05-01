Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of POLA opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polar Power in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.