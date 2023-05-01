Powell Industries (POWL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 70.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POWL. TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Powell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 48.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

(Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.