Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PW opened at $2.68 on Friday. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
About Power REIT
