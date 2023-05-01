Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $74.69 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average is $82.70.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

