Prom Price Tops $4.84 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Prom has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $88.42 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for $4.84 or 0.00016965 BTC on popular exchanges.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.86518373 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,807,412.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

