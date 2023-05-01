ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,660 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,108,697 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 110,560 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,147,000 after purchasing an additional 75,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 953,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $93.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.65. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

