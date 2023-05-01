Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after buying an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,307,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,698,000 after acquiring an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $87.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.99. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $112.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

