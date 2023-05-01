PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $67.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 575 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $26,237.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $258,341.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $26,237.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,002 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,168. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 103,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

