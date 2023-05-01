Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,497 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $22,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

