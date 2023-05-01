Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after buying an additional 286,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,843 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,614,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $294.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.98 and its 200-day moving average is $293.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $395.46.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

